Iran Executes Two for 2023 Pilgrim Bus Bombing

Iran executed two men for their roles in the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims, according to a report by the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

The attack, identified as being linked to Islamic State, tragically killed a toddler and injured several others on a bus journeying from Tehran to Ilam, a province bordering Iraq.

The two men were accused of planting the explosive device on the bus, leading to the fatalities and injuries, as reported by Mizan.