Iran Executes Two for 2023 Pilgrim Bus Bombing
Iran carried out the execution of two men for their involvement in the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims. The attack linked to Islamic State resulted in the death of a toddler and injuries to several others. The incident occurred while the bus was traveling from Tehran to Ilam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST
Iran executed two men for their roles in the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims, according to a report by the judiciary's Mizan news agency.
The attack, identified as being linked to Islamic State, tragically killed a toddler and injured several others on a bus journeying from Tehran to Ilam, a province bordering Iraq.
The two men were accused of planting the explosive device on the bus, leading to the fatalities and injuries, as reported by Mizan.
