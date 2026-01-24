Left Menu

Iran Executes Two for 2023 Pilgrim Bus Bombing

Iran carried out the execution of two men for their involvement in the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims. The attack linked to Islamic State resulted in the death of a toddler and injuries to several others. The incident occurred while the bus was traveling from Tehran to Ilam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran executed two men for their roles in the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims, according to a report by the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

The attack, identified as being linked to Islamic State, tragically killed a toddler and injured several others on a bus journeying from Tehran to Ilam, a province bordering Iraq.

The two men were accused of planting the explosive device on the bus, leading to the fatalities and injuries, as reported by Mizan.

