Major Cyber-Fraud Syndicate Busted by Delhi Police

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police dismantled a high-profile multi-state cyber-fraud syndicate accused of defrauding bank clients under the guise of updating KYC details. The operation led to the arrest of four men from Jharkhand and West Bengal, according to an official statement made on Saturday.

The syndicate reportedly posed as bank officials, creating a false sense of urgency around KYC updates. Victims were tricked into downloading malicious APK files, granting the fraudsters unauthorized access to banking apps and sensitive financial data. Police said these compromised credentials were leveraged to illicitly obtain loans and move funds into mule accounts.

A complaint from a Sagarpur resident in December 2025 unveiled this operation when she reported deceitful app installation requests and unauthorized banking activity, totaling Rs 8.3 lakh. Multiple coordinated raids ensued, leading to the capture of the suspects, along with the seizure of phones, SIM cards, and incriminating digital evidence. Investigations continue to unfold more about the syndicate's operation.

