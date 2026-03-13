Left Menu

ED Freezes 90 Bank Accounts in Rs 597 Crore IDFC First Bank Scam Crackdown

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 90 bank accounts linked to the Rs 597 crore IDFC First Bank Scam. The scam involved embezzlement of public funds from government accounts in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru, with funds laundered through shell entities. Multiple searches across four states led to significant evidence recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:45 IST
ED Freezes 90 Bank Accounts in Rs 597 Crore IDFC First Bank Scam Crackdown
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (File Photo/ ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by freezing 90 bank accounts as part of its ongoing probe into the Rs 597 crore IDFC First Bank Scam, officials announced on Friday. This development follows extensive searches conducted on March 12 at 19 locations across Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, and Bengaluru.

The coordinated raids targeted former bank employees, their family members, beneficiary shell entities, and accomplices in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Karnataka. The inquiry focuses on illegal diversion and laundering of government funds meant for fixed deposits, instead channelled through illicit shell companies and notable personalities in real estate and finance.

The scam, orchestrated with the help of ex-bankers, former employees, and shell corporations, unraveled a network of embezzlement and money laundering. Conspicuous entities involved include jewellers and real estate developers who received funds and shuffled them across multiple accounts, complicating the traceability of the proceeds of crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026