Swift Judicial Changes: Allahabad High Court Reshuffles Key Magistrates

The Allahabad High Court has swiftly reshuffled judicial positions, appointing Deepak Kumar Jaiswal as Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal. Aditya Singh was reassigned as Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Sambhal, after replacing Vibhanshu Sudheer, now moved to Sultanpur. Around 633 judicial officers have been transferred to various positions.

The Allahabad High Court has orchestrated a rapid reshuffle of judicial appointments, bringing notable changes to its roster. In a significant move, Deepak Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sambhal. This appointment came just three days after Aditya Singh's brief tenure, who has now been reassigned as Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Sambhal.

Aditya Singh initially replaced Vibhanshu Sudheer, who has since been transferred to serve as Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Sultanpur. This domino effect in appointments reflects the court's strategy for staffing its posts efficiently and effectively.

A notification released on Friday disclosed the transfer of approximately 633 judicial officers, affecting positions like chief judicial magistrate, judicial magistrate, and civil judge across senior and junior divisions. The transfers follow judicial actions, such as a FIR ordered by Vibhanshu Sudheer against policemen for their involvement in the November 2024 violence in Sambhal, which previously sparked local protest among lawyers at the district court.

