Uttarakhand Unveils Uniform Procurement Scam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suspends Home Guards Director Amitabh Srivastava over alleged uniform procurement scam. A joint inquiry committee is formed to investigate financial irregularities. Allegations include a Rs 3 crore payment discrepancy. Dhami reiterates zero-tolerance policy on corruption, promising strict action against culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:19 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has suspended Home Guards Director Amitabh Srivastava over allegations of involvement in a uniform procurement scam.

The state has formed a joint inquiry committee to delve into the matter. The investigation traces back to a report highlighting transparency issues and rule violations during the tender process.

Initial findings suggest an alleged financial irregularity, with Rs 3 crore being paid for items whose actual cost was around Rs 1 crore. Dhami emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, assuring strict consequences for those proven guilty.

