Uttarakhand Unveils Uniform Procurement Scam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has suspended Home Guards Director Amitabh Srivastava over allegations of involvement in a uniform procurement scam.

The state has formed a joint inquiry committee to delve into the matter. The investigation traces back to a report highlighting transparency issues and rule violations during the tender process.

Initial findings suggest an alleged financial irregularity, with Rs 3 crore being paid for items whose actual cost was around Rs 1 crore. Dhami emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, assuring strict consequences for those proven guilty.