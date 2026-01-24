Four Apprehended in East Delhi Over Fatal Dispute

In a harrowing incident in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, four individuals, including three minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death, according to police reports.

The victim, known as Deva from Kanpur, and the accused allegedly had a dispute over the division of money earned through criminal activities.

An FIR under the respective section has been filed, and authorities have arrested the main suspect, Aman, following confession and evidence examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)