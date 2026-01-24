Left Menu

Four Apprehended in East Delhi Over Fatal Dispute

Four individuals, three of whom are minors, were arrested in East Delhi for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death. The attack stemmed from a dispute over sharing illicitly obtained money. Police investigation and CCTV evidence led to the arrests, with one main suspect confessing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, four individuals, including three minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death, according to police reports.

The victim, known as Deva from Kanpur, and the accused allegedly had a dispute over the division of money earned through criminal activities.

An FIR under the respective section has been filed, and authorities have arrested the main suspect, Aman, following confession and evidence examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

