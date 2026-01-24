Four Apprehended in East Delhi Over Fatal Dispute
Four individuals, three of whom are minors, were arrested in East Delhi for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death. The attack stemmed from a dispute over sharing illicitly obtained money. Police investigation and CCTV evidence led to the arrests, with one main suspect confessing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, four individuals, including three minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death, according to police reports.
The victim, known as Deva from Kanpur, and the accused allegedly had a dispute over the division of money earned through criminal activities.
An FIR under the respective section has been filed, and authorities have arrested the main suspect, Aman, following confession and evidence examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Delhi
- Preet Vihar
- stabbing
- arrest
- crime
- police
- suspect
- minors
- Mandawali
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Digital Arrest Scam Cracked: Delhi Police Bust International Fraud Ring
Delhi Police Crack Major Fake Trading Scam, Four Arrested
Daring Delhi Chase: Police Nab Notorious Phone Snatcher
Delhi Police Unveils Major Vehicle Theft Syndicate Bust
Notorious History-Sheeter Nabbed in Pune: The Beed Police's Persistent Pursuit