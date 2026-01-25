Left Menu

Syria's Ceasefire Extended Amid Tensions: A Fragile Calm

The Syrian government extended a ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces for another 15 days. This extension supports US efforts to transfer Islamic State militants to Iraq. However, tensions remain high as government forces have fortified positions, and a fragile peace is under threat following intense recent clashes.

The ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces has been extended by another 15 days, the Syrian defence ministry announced Saturday. This comes after a four-day truce expired, amid rising tensions and military buildups in northeastern Syria.

The extension aims to assist US operations that facilitate the transfer of Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syrian prisons to detention centers in Iraq. Despite the extension, government reinforcements suggest looming escalations.

Although the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have remained committed to the truce, recent intense fighting has resulted in the SDF losing significant territory it once controlled. With more movements on the ground, many fear a renewed confrontation is imminent.

