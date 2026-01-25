Left Menu

Top Military Heads Under Fire in China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, top Chinese military officials, face investigations for corruption and undermining Communist Party leadership over the armed forces. The charges come as part of a wider campaign to eradicate corruption within the military, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, to strengthen party control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a stunning crackdown on corruption within China's military, top officials Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been placed under investigation, accused of undermining the Communist Party's leadership. This significant move aligns with President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to solidify party control over the armed forces.

The accusation that Zhang and Liu endangered the party's overarching authority in military matters highlights the severity of these charges. Their investigation marks the latest chapter in a series of high-profile cases, emphasizing the party's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Echoing a firm resolve, the party's discipline crackdown is seen as a tactic not only to cleanse the military but also to reinforce political loyalty, ultimately enhancing the military's effectiveness and capability to meet its strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

