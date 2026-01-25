Top Military Heads Under Fire in China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown

In a stunning crackdown on corruption within China's military, top officials Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been placed under investigation, accused of undermining the Communist Party's leadership. This significant move aligns with President Xi Jinping's ongoing efforts to solidify party control over the armed forces.

The accusation that Zhang and Liu endangered the party's overarching authority in military matters highlights the severity of these charges. Their investigation marks the latest chapter in a series of high-profile cases, emphasizing the party's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Echoing a firm resolve, the party's discipline crackdown is seen as a tactic not only to cleanse the military but also to reinforce political loyalty, ultimately enhancing the military's effectiveness and capability to meet its strategic goals.

