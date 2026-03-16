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Journalist's Rights Under Fire: Policeman Disciplined in Kufri

A policeman faced disciplinary action after allegedly manhandling a senior journalist in Kufri. The incident, captured on camera, drew public outcry. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured action against the officer, emphasizing the importance of press freedom. The police apologized and reaffirmed their respect for responsible media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST
Journalist's Rights Under Fire: Policeman Disciplined in Kufri
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A policeman found himself facing disciplinary measures after an incident involving the alleged manhandling of a senior journalist occurred in Kufri, near Shimla. The altercation took place on Sunday, reportedly when the officer tried to prevent the journalist from covering a local event.

The confrontation was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting widespread criticism from the public and media professionals alike. In response to the incident, a cohort of journalists approached Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to express their concerns.

After reviewing the footage, the Chief Minister pledged to take serious action against the involved officer to prevent future occurrences. Consequently, police authorities led by Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh acknowledged the critical role of the media in society and reaffirmed their commitment to press freedom, stressing the need for both sides to maintain professionalism.

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