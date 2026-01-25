Empowering First-Time Voters: My India, My Vote

In celebration of National Voters' Day, first-time voters in the national capital received their elector photo identity cards on Sunday. The ceremony followed the theme 'My India, My Vote,' highlighting the importance of electoral participation.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz graced the event, inaugurating a call centre and helpline with the number 1950 to assist voters across the capital. This initiative aims to improve voter accessibility and engagement.

Established in 2011, January 25 commemorates the foundation of the Election Commission of India as National Voters' Day, a day dedicated to promoting voter participation, especially among young and first-time voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)