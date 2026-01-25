Left Menu

Family Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha

In Keonjhar district, Odisha, a man along with his wife and daughter was allegedly murdered by family members over a land dispute. The crime occurred in Nialijharan village, and police have detained the prime suspect. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details regarding the murders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:53 IST
Family Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of familial violence erupted in Odisha's Keonjhar district as a land dispute reportedly led to the killing of three family members. Police report that Jitendra Soren, along with his wife and daughter, were murdered using a sharp instrument.

The incident unfolded at Nialijharan village under the jurisdiction of Ghasipura police station. According to Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar, preliminary information indicates that family members are suspected to have committed the crime.

Authorities acted swiftly, detaining a prime suspect. While details remain sparse, ongoing investigations aim to reveal the underlying cause behind this tragic triple homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026