Family Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha

A shocking case of familial violence erupted in Odisha's Keonjhar district as a land dispute reportedly led to the killing of three family members. Police report that Jitendra Soren, along with his wife and daughter, were murdered using a sharp instrument.

The incident unfolded at Nialijharan village under the jurisdiction of Ghasipura police station. According to Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar, preliminary information indicates that family members are suspected to have committed the crime.

Authorities acted swiftly, detaining a prime suspect. While details remain sparse, ongoing investigations aim to reveal the underlying cause behind this tragic triple homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)