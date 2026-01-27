Arctic Tensions: Denmark and Greenland Seek European Support Against U.S. Ambitions

In a strategic move to bolster European solidarity, the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland announced visits to Berlin and Paris following U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to assert control over Greenland, a long-standing Danish territory. This unexpected geopolitical tug-of-war has unsettled transatlantic relationships, pushing European nations to reduce reliance on American influence.

As tensions simmer, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Jens-Frederik Nielsen are set to engage in high-level discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the Danish prime minister's office, these talks aim to address the current foreign policy landscape and emphasize a 'strengthened Europe' amid worrying developments in U.S. relations.

French President Macron has affirmed France's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland, underscoring shared security concerns in the Arctic. Macron, Frederiksen, and Nielsen will deliberate key regional challenges and explore potentials for economic and social development in Greenland. Meanwhile, Trump's remarks on securing U.S. access to Greenland have prompted NATO to call for enhanced commitments to Arctic security.

