Dr Jitendra Singh Engages 500 Scientists, Startups at Republic Day Meet

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, held an interactive engagement with around 500 startups, eminent scientists, and distinguished scholars from across India, specially invited to New Delhi as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The gathering brought together leading minds from space science, biotechnology, life sciences, earth sciences, and other frontier research areas, alongside startup innovators representing India’s rapidly expanding science and innovation ecosystem. A significant presence of scientists from ISRO and other premier national institutions underscored India’s growing global stature in science and technology.

Addressing the participants, Dr Singh said the invitees had been specially called to the national capital to witness the Republic Day Parade and participate in official engagements conducted with dignity and national recognition. He noted that around 100 members from the group were also invited to the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting the importance accorded to their contributions.

Honouring India’s Knowledge Creators

Dr Singh said the practice of inviting eminent academics, scientists, doctors, and innovators as Special Invitees for Republic Day events was initiated over the past few years through the personal initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This convention reflects the Prime Minister’s intent to accord due respect to the scientific and academic community, while also giving them national visibility and an opportunity to witness national ceremonies from a place of dignity,” the Minister said.

He added that each year, a carefully curated group of scholars, researchers, medical professionals, and innovators is invited to Delhi, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on intellectual capital as a pillar of national development.

Inclusive Engagement Across Scientific Domains

Clarifying the scope of the interaction, Dr Singh said that while sector-specific discussions, including those related to Earth Sciences, were part of the visit, the initiative should be seen as a broad and inclusive national engagement spanning multiple scientific disciplines.

In his address, the Minister reaffirmed the Government of India’s strong commitment to scientific research, innovation, and capacity building, noting that these efforts are central to strengthening India’s global scientific footprint and driving long-term national development.