Richard Hughes Joins Taula Capital Management as Senior Economic Adviser

Richard Hughes, former head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, has joined Taula Capital Management as a senior economic adviser. This move marks Hughes' entry into the private sector. Hughes will work on macroeconomic outlook and economic policy links. He resigned after the OBR inadvertently published budget details early.

  • United Kingdom

Richard Hughes, known for his tenure as the head of Britain's fiscal watchdog, has embarked on a new venture by joining Taula Capital Management as a senior economic adviser, according to a source informed of the decision.

This transition marks Hughes' first foray into the private sector following his resignation. At Taula, he will contribute to the investment team's macroeconomic strategy and analyze the connections between fiscal, monetary, and broader economic policies.

Founded in 2023 by Diego Megia, Taula Capital oversees $7.6 billion in assets, focusing on macro, fixed-income relative value, and inflation-risk strategies. Bloomberg initially reported Hughes' career move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

