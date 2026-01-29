Faridabad, Gurugram traffic police issue advisory for Surajkund craft fair

Entry of heavy and commercial vehicles will be restricted on several routes in Faridabad and adjoining areas in view of the 16-day Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Fair beginning from January 31. Faridabad DCP (traffic) Maqsood Ahmed said on Thursday that between January 31 and February 15, entry of heavy and commercial vehicles will be restricted on several routes from 7 am to 11:59 pm every day. The restricted routes are: Pali towards Shooting Range; Ankhir towards Surajkund; NHPC Chowk towards Surajkund; and from Prahladpur Delhi border towards Surajkund. Further, according to the travel advisory, the drivers going from Gurugram to Delhi via Faridabad can use alternative routes: from Sainik Colony turn via Ankhir Chowk to Badkhal Road towards Delhi and from Sainik Colony turn via Pyali Chowk to Bata Chowk and Mathura Road towards Delhi. Faridabad Traffic Police have also designated 10 spots as parking spaces for vehicles arriving at the fair to maintain smooth traffic flow. Drivers coming to Surajkund from Prahladpur (Delhi Border) and Shooting Range should enter Faridabad via Badarpur Border using National Highway 44. Drivers coming from NHPC Chowk and going towards Surajkund should also use the NH-44 to enter Faridabad city. ''Citizens should follow the official social media accounts of Faridabad Traffic Police (on) Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. to receive traffic updates,'' said the DCP. The Gurugram Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory and banned heavy vehicles going from Gurugram to Faridabad during the entire duration of the fair. ''For security reasons and for smooth operation of vehicles, movement of heavy vehicles on the Faridabad road leading to Surajkund Mela will be completely banned from January 30 to February 15, from 7 am to 11 pm daily. ''All heavy vehicle drivers will proceed towards their destination using KMP or other alternative routes. Parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside will also be prohibited during this period,'' said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

