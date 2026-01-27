Left Menu

Turning Off the Clock: A Symbol of National Healing in Tel Aviv

A clock symbolizing Israel's hope for hostage release since the October 2023 Hamas attack will be stopped after 844 days. This closure follows the recovery of the last hostage's body, marking a national healing moment. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza await medical opportunities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:36 IST
Turning Off the Clock: A Symbol of National Healing in Tel Aviv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Tel Aviv, a clock that has served as a rallying symbol for Israelis demanding the release of hostages from the October 2023 Hamas attack will be turned off on Tuesday, after 844 days. The clock's shutdown aligns with the discovery in Gaza of the body of the last remaining hostage, concluded the Israeli military on Monday.

The return of 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili's body is seen as a pivotal moment of national healing for Israel. His mother, Talik Gvili, expressed gratitude towards supporters, describing her son as an Israeli hero. This event signifies the completion of the initial phase of President Donald Trump's plan to end the hostilities, including the reopening of Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt.

The situation remains tense in Gaza, where many await medical treatment opportunities outside the conflict zone. With hospitals overwhelmed and essential meds scarce, individuals like Nour Daher and Yehia Rasras voice hope for expatriate medical care. Meanwhile, a public closure ceremony will occur as Gvili's family and the community gather in Tel Aviv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026