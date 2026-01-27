Turning Off the Clock: A Symbol of National Healing in Tel Aviv

In Tel Aviv, a clock that has served as a rallying symbol for Israelis demanding the release of hostages from the October 2023 Hamas attack will be turned off on Tuesday, after 844 days. The clock's shutdown aligns with the discovery in Gaza of the body of the last remaining hostage, concluded the Israeli military on Monday.

The return of 24-year-old police officer Ran Gvili's body is seen as a pivotal moment of national healing for Israel. His mother, Talik Gvili, expressed gratitude towards supporters, describing her son as an Israeli hero. This event signifies the completion of the initial phase of President Donald Trump's plan to end the hostilities, including the reopening of Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt.

The situation remains tense in Gaza, where many await medical treatment opportunities outside the conflict zone. With hospitals overwhelmed and essential meds scarce, individuals like Nour Daher and Yehia Rasras voice hope for expatriate medical care. Meanwhile, a public closure ceremony will occur as Gvili's family and the community gather in Tel Aviv.

(With inputs from agencies.)