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Tragic Airstrike: Civilians Among Casualties in Gaza

A recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least four Palestinians, including a boy and his pregnant mother. The attack struck a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, escalating tensions despite a ceasefire. Extensive casualties have occurred in Gaza, with roughly half being women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST
Tragic Airstrike: Civilians Among Casualties in Gaza
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  • Egypt

A recent Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least four Palestinians, including a boy and his pregnant mother. The incident took place on Sunday in Nuseirat, a refugee camp located in central Gaza, according to hospital authorities.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that the strike hit a residence, killing a couple and their young son, while a fourth victim was transported to the Awda hospital. The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the attack.

This airstrike adds to the death toll since the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which aimed to end over two years of conflict. Despite the truce, daily hostilities persist, with over 650 Palestinians killed. The Gaza Health Ministry states that nearly half of these victims have been women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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