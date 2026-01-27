Former Labour MP Conor McGinn Faces Sexual Assault Charge

British prosecutors have charged former Labour Party MP Conor McGinn with sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident that took place in July 2022.

The charges result from a complaint made by a woman, leading to sufficient evidence being collected by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), as confirmed by Jessica Walker, deputy chief crown prosecutor of CPS London South.

McGinn, who was suspended as a Labour MP and later served as an independent, is scheduled to appear in court next month regarding these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)