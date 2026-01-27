Former Labour MP Conor McGinn Faces Sexual Assault Charge
Conor McGinn, a former Labour Party MP, has been charged with sexual assault by British prosecutors. The charge follows a police investigation into an incident alleged to have occurred in 2022. McGinn, who was suspended from the party and served as an independent MP, is expected in court soon.
British prosecutors have charged former Labour Party MP Conor McGinn with sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident that took place in July 2022.
The charges result from a complaint made by a woman, leading to sufficient evidence being collected by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), as confirmed by Jessica Walker, deputy chief crown prosecutor of CPS London South.
McGinn, who was suspended as a Labour MP and later served as an independent, is scheduled to appear in court next month regarding these charges.
