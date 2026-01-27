Siege Break in Sudan: Al-Dalanj's Struggle Against Starvation and Conflict

Sudan's army announced a strategic breakthrough this week, claiming successful efforts to lift a dire siege on the southern city of al-Dalanj, imposed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The military operation came amid severe humanitarian distress, with reports of starvation and medical shortages haunting the area.

Locals recount harrowing tales of survival during the siege, forced into desperation by dwindling food and scarce medical supplies. Testimonies revealed tragic outcomes; children succumbed to hunger, and access to treatment was often impossible, leading to further loss of life as conflict engulfed the region.

The recent military gain marks a potential shift in momentum within South Kordofan's escalating violence. As the conflict endures, international bodies remain vigilant, warning both Sudanese and RSF authorities to avoid further humanitarian crimes, following the displacement of over 25,000 civilians.

