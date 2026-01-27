Left Menu

Siege Break in Sudan: Al-Dalanj's Struggle Against Starvation and Conflict

Sudan's army claims to have lifted a damaging siege by RSF forces in al-Dalanj, a key city in South Kordofan. Residents faced starvation, and lack of medicine led to numerous deaths. The conflict has displaced over 25,000 people and sparked warnings from human rights officials.

27-01-2026
Sudan's army announced a strategic breakthrough this week, claiming successful efforts to lift a dire siege on the southern city of al-Dalanj, imposed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The military operation came amid severe humanitarian distress, with reports of starvation and medical shortages haunting the area.

Locals recount harrowing tales of survival during the siege, forced into desperation by dwindling food and scarce medical supplies. Testimonies revealed tragic outcomes; children succumbed to hunger, and access to treatment was often impossible, leading to further loss of life as conflict engulfed the region.

The recent military gain marks a potential shift in momentum within South Kordofan's escalating violence. As the conflict endures, international bodies remain vigilant, warning both Sudanese and RSF authorities to avoid further humanitarian crimes, following the displacement of over 25,000 civilians.

