Left Menu

Delhi to Reform Ration Distribution Under New Food Security Rules 2025

The Delhi government is launching new Food Security Rules by 2025, introducing a multi-tiered grievance redressal system and vigilance committees to ensure accountability in ration distribution. The annual income criterion for ration cards has been raised, while a new, transparent system aims to trim fraud and pending applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:29 IST
Delhi to Reform Ration Distribution Under New Food Security Rules 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance its ration distribution system, the Delhi government is set to implement new measures under the Food Security Rules 2025. A multi-layered grievance redressal system and clearly defined vigilance committees at various administrative levels will ensure accountability and transparency, officials announced recently.

Significant updates include the increase in the annual income criterion for issuing ration cards, which has now been raised from Rs one lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh. This change comes along with a commitment to ensure that no one in Delhi goes hungry, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

With oversight from district magistrates, MLAs, and other officials, the new system is designed to prioritize those most in need over a first-come, first-served basis. Current data has revealed significant issues, including duplicate entries and cases where benefits were issued to deceased individuals, which have led to over 8,27,756 vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026