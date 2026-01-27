Delhi to Reform Ration Distribution Under New Food Security Rules 2025

In a bid to enhance its ration distribution system, the Delhi government is set to implement new measures under the Food Security Rules 2025. A multi-layered grievance redressal system and clearly defined vigilance committees at various administrative levels will ensure accountability and transparency, officials announced recently.

Significant updates include the increase in the annual income criterion for issuing ration cards, which has now been raised from Rs one lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh. This change comes along with a commitment to ensure that no one in Delhi goes hungry, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

With oversight from district magistrates, MLAs, and other officials, the new system is designed to prioritize those most in need over a first-come, first-served basis. Current data has revealed significant issues, including duplicate entries and cases where benefits were issued to deceased individuals, which have led to over 8,27,756 vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)