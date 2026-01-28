The Sensitive Dilemma of a New Palestinian Camp in Rafah

In a contentious move, Israel is preparing to construct a camp for Palestinians in Gaza's southern city, Rafah. The development, confirmed by retired Israeli Brigadier-General Amir Avivi, will feature advanced surveillance systems to monitor movement, raising questions about its impact on the region's fractious politics.

General Avivi, while not officially representing Israeli military forces, revealed plans for the camp's development to Reuters. It is purportedly intended to accommodate Palestinians who either wish to leave for Egypt or reside in Rafah. This announcement correlates with Israel's plans for a limited reopening of the Rafah border, a pivotal aspect of a U.S.-backed strategy to resolve the ongoing conflict.

The plan has sparked fears of enforced displacement among Palestinians and has encountered criticism from authorities such as Ismail Al-Thawabta of the Gaza government. Tensions persist as Israel prepares for renewed military action should Hamas refuse disarmament. The international community is closely watching as developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)