New Child Safety Hub and Training Rollout Target At-Risk Children

The Government has launched a new inter-agency child safety hub and begun the first phase of mandatory training for core children’s workers, stepping up efforts to protect some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable children.

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston says the measures will significantly strengthen protections for children whose sole parents or carers are entering the criminal justice system.

“These changes will provide a stronger safety net for more than 2,000 children whose sole parent or carer is expected to be remanded in custody or sentenced to prison this year,” Ms Upston says.

Faster action through a single child safety hub

The new in-person inter-agency hub, based at the Oranga Tamariki National Contact Centre, brings together staff from key children’s agencies to improve information-sharing and speed up responses for at-risk children.

When agencies identify children affected by a parent’s imprisonment, a report to Oranga Tamariki will now trigger an immediate focus on safety, wellbeing and care arrangements.

“This ensures the right response is identified quickly for each child — whether that’s statutory intervention or referral to community support,” Ms Upston says.

The hub is designed to enable secure, appropriate information sharing between agencies and ensure an initial assessment is completed within 48 hours.

Mandatory training begins for frontline workers

Alongside the hub, the Government has begun testing mandatory child protection training for core children’s workers — a key recommendation from recent reviews.

“While a full training package will take time to develop, we’re moving quickly to address known gaps,” Ms Upston says. “Immediate gains can be made by rolling out a short, electronic module covering foundational child protection knowledge.”

The initial training module is being tested with workers from:

Health NZ

New Zealand Police

Ministry of Social Development

Ministry of Education

Department of Corrections

Oranga Tamariki

Standardising training across agencies aims to ensure consistent, high-quality child protection responses, even where staff already have prior experience.

Part of a wider reform programme

The initiatives form part of the Government’s integrated response to child protection reforms, following the acceptance of all recommendations from the Dame Karen Poutasi Review in October last year, alongside recommendations from the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care.

Ms Upston also acknowledged the late Dame Karen’s contribution to public service and child wellbeing, and recognised the “Dear Children” public awareness campaign launched by Mana Mokopuna – Children’s Commission in December.

“It’s been encouraging to see that campaign significantly lift awareness of the signs of abuse and how to report concerns,” she says.

Call to action: shared responsibility

The Government says safeguarding children requires coordinated action across agencies and communities, with the new hub and training designed to ensure faster, smarter and more consistent protection for those most at risk.