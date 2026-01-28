Judith Collins Appointed Law Commission President, to Exit Politics in 2026

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that Hon Judith Collins KC will be appointed President of the New Zealand Law Commission, confirming she will step away from parliamentary politics and not stand as an MP at the 2026 General Election.

Mr Luxon says the appointment recognises Ms Collins’ exceptional legal expertise and decades of public service, while marking the close of a significant chapter in New Zealand’s political landscape.

“It is with great regret and enormous gratitude that I thank Judith for her service,” Mr Luxon says. “At the same time, I am delighted she will take up this prestigious role leading the Law Commission.”

A senior legal appointment with national impact

The Prime Minister says the presidency of the Law Commission demands deep legal judgement and intellectual rigour, qualities Ms Collins brings in abundance as a King’s Counsel and former senior minister.

“She follows in the footsteps of highly respected New Zealanders such as Sir Geoffrey Palmer,” Mr Luxon says, signalling the weight and influence of the role in shaping future law reform.

The Law Commission plays a critical role in reviewing and modernising legislation, making the appointment one of the most significant legal leadership positions in the country.

Two decades at the centre of politics

Ms Collins has served more than 20 years in Parliament, holding a wide range of senior portfolios and leading the National Party as Leader of the Opposition. Mr Luxon says she consistently took on some of the most demanding roles in Government.

“She has fronted some of the toughest challenges without flinching,” he says. “Her commitment to standing up for what she believes is right has been unwavering.”

Personal and political tributes

Reflecting on their time working together, Mr Luxon highlighted Ms Collins’ loyalty, sharp intellect and personal compassion.

“I’ve seen her deep commitment to New Zealand, her care for the people she represents, her love for her family, and a sharp sense of humour that many don’t get to see,” he says. “I’ve also seen her quiet acts of kindness that never make headlines.”

Transition timeline confirmed

Ms Collins will remain an MP until mid-2026, when she formally takes up her new role as President of the Law Commission.

The announcement signals both a significant leadership transition for the legal sector and the departure of one of Parliament’s most experienced and formidable figures ahead of the next election cycle.