Russia and India Set Sail for Unity: Joint Naval Drills Ahead

Russia and India are gearing up to strengthen their naval ties with joint exercises scheduled to take place in the Bay of Bengal during February, according to a report by Russia's TASS news agency.

The exercises, dubbed Milan-2026e, are part of an international maritime collaboration. The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet will dispatch a frigate, departing from Oman, to take part in these strategic drills.

Post-exercise, the vessel will visit Visakhapatnam, India, from February 18 to 25, marking a key step in fostering Indo-Russian maritime relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)