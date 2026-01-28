Russia and India Set Sail for Unity: Joint Naval Drills Ahead
Russia and India will conduct joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in February, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency. A Russian Navy frigate from the Pacific Fleet will depart Oman to participate in the Milan-2026e exercises, followed by a visit to Visakhapatnam, India.
Russia and India are gearing up to strengthen their naval ties with joint exercises scheduled to take place in the Bay of Bengal during February, according to a report by Russia's TASS news agency.
The exercises, dubbed Milan-2026e, are part of an international maritime collaboration. The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet will dispatch a frigate, departing from Oman, to take part in these strategic drills.
Post-exercise, the vessel will visit Visakhapatnam, India, from February 18 to 25, marking a key step in fostering Indo-Russian maritime relations.
