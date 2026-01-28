Left Menu

Russia and India Set Sail for Unity: Joint Naval Drills Ahead

Russia and India will conduct joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in February, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency. A Russian Navy frigate from the Pacific Fleet will depart Oman to participate in the Milan-2026e exercises, followed by a visit to Visakhapatnam, India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and India are gearing up to strengthen their naval ties with joint exercises scheduled to take place in the Bay of Bengal during February, according to a report by Russia's TASS news agency.

The exercises, dubbed Milan-2026e, are part of an international maritime collaboration. The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet will dispatch a frigate, departing from Oman, to take part in these strategic drills.

Post-exercise, the vessel will visit Visakhapatnam, India, from February 18 to 25, marking a key step in fostering Indo-Russian maritime relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

