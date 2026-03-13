Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Waiver: A Joint Energy Interest

Russia views the U.S. suspension of sanctions on its oil as a strategic move to stabilize global energy markets. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, both nations share this goal. He emphasized that significant Russian oil contributions are critical to achieving market stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

