The Kremlin acknowledges a shared energy interest with the United States following a U.S. decision to waive sanctions on Russian oil, a move intended to stabilize the global energy market.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that without Russian oil, market stabilization efforts would be futile. The spokesman's comments highlight the importance of Russian resources in global energy dynamics.

Peskov underscored that the decision reflects a common goal between the U.S. and Russia to maintain balance in the unpredictable energy sector.

