CAQM Pushes 10% Annual PM2.5 Cut in Rajasthan NCR Cities

A high-level review meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) with the Government of Rajasthan was held on 27 January 2026 in Jaipur, signalling a sharper, more technology-driven push to curb air pollution in Rajasthan’s NCR districts—Alwar, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi.

Chaired by Shri Rajesh Verma, Chairperson, CAQM, the meeting reviewed preparedness and progress under the City Annual Action Plans 2026 of Bhiwadi, Alwar and Bharatpur, along with the State Annual Action Plan 2026. The discussions focused on tackling pollution from high-impact sectors such as transport, construction and demolition (C&D) activities, road and open-area dust, municipal solid waste (MSW) management and industrial emissions.

Cities Told to Go Future-Ready, Tech-Led

Reviewing the City Annual Action Plans, CAQM directed all three cities to submit revised, future-oriented plans within one week. These revised plans must ensure complete road coverage with clear financial projections, paving of pedestrian pathways, strengthening of road infrastructure, deployment of adequate mechanical road sweeping machines, development of safe cycling tracks and expansion of air quality monitoring networks.

In a key move, Bharatpur has been directed to install an additional Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS). All cities were instructed to spell out concrete strategies for reducing PM2.5 levels by at least 10% annually, bridge all identified infrastructure and service gaps within two years, reassess MSW processing capacity in line with current waste generation and intensify targeted Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns.

State Plan to Anchor Systemic Innovation

The State Annual Action Plan–2026 was reviewed in detail, with CAQM calling for sharper outcome-based targeting. The Commission underscored the need for a minimum 10% annual reduction in pollution levels, backed by system-wide innovation.

Key directions included rapid replacement of lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries in e-rickshaws, accelerated electrification of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations, expansion of EV charging infrastructure and rollout of Integrated Traffic Management Systems (ITMS). The State has also been asked to identify traffic congestion hotspots, scale up C&D waste processing facilities across NCR Urban Local Bodies, prioritise redevelopment of urban and industrial roads, and complete greening of pathways and central verges within one year using diverse shrub species.

Institutional strengthening formed a major pillar of the review, with directions to constitute a State-Level Task Force, ward-level teams and establish Integrated Command & Control Centres at Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur and the State Headquarters.

Industries, Transport Under Tight Timelines

On industrial emissions, the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) presented the status of installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs). CAQM issued a firm warning that industries failing to place orders for OCEMS before 31 January 2026 will face action in line with CPCB directions.

Vehicular pollution emerged as a critical concern, with CAQM stressing improved traffic management, automated challaning through ITMS, deployment of ANPR cameras at key intersections, decongestion of traffic bottlenecks, augmentation of parking facilities and phased removal of diesel autorickshaws from NCR areas. Motor vehicle aggregators, delivery platforms and e-commerce companies were urged to fast-track adoption of cleaner mobility solutions.

Call to Action: Lead the Transition Early

CAQM called for periodic reviews and time-bound execution by all stakeholder departments, making it clear that Rajasthan’s NCR cities are expected to become early adopters of integrated, technology-backed air quality solutions. Municipal bodies, industries, transport operators and clean mobility providers now have a clear opportunity to lead the transition—setting replicable models for other NCR regions and unlocking long-term public health and economic gains.

Senior officials from CAQM, the Government of Rajasthan, RSPCB and key departments including Environment, Urban Development, Transport, Industries and Municipal Corporations of Alwar, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi attended the meeting.