Police Bribery Bust: Sand Transport Scandal Exposed

A police constable and an accomplice were apprehended on charges of bribery in Beed district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed on Wednesday. The duo allegedly demanded money from sand transporters to guarantee unhindered movement of their vehicles.

Inspector Rahul Suryatal of Majalgaon city police station has been transferred to Beed control room by order of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, following the bribery accusation. It is alleged that constable Amol Kadam sought a monthly bribe of Rs 20,000 just days after sand mining tenders were finalized in the district.

The bribe was reportedly collected via a private individual, Tatyasaheb Arde. An ACB team, led by Deputy Superintendent Balasaheb Jadhav, set a trap near Lendal Hospital on the Majalgaon bypass road, catching Arde in the act of accepting the money on Kadam's behalf. Both suspects have been detained, and a case is being filed against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)