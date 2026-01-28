Left Menu

Ranil Wickremesinghe Faces Indictment: Corruption Charges Loom for Former Sri Lankan President

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is facing corruption charges related to alleged state funds misappropriation for travel to the UK. Investigations are set to complete by March, leading to his indictment. Wickremesinghe claims his visit was official, amid controversies involving his former secretary's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:17 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe Faces Indictment: Corruption Charges Loom for Former Sri Lankan President
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former president of Sri Lanka, is set to be indicted in March on corruption charges. The development follows allegations of misappropriating LKR 16.6 million in state funds for a trip to the UK in 2023, purportedly for official purposes.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court was informed of the progress on Wednesday, revealing Wickremesinghe's court appearance and bail granted after his arrest in August. The prosecution claims the funds financed his attendance at his wife's university convocation in the UK, challenging Wickremesinghe's assertion of it being an official duty.

The case has also led to the remand of Saman Ekanayake, Wickremesinghe's former secretary. Ekanayake is accused of aiding the ex-president in these charges, with further proceedings continuing on February 11. The indictment expected in March reflects ongoing scrutiny of Wickremesinghe's presidential tenure.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026