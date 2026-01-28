Ranil Wickremesinghe Faces Indictment: Corruption Charges Loom for Former Sri Lankan President

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former president of Sri Lanka, is set to be indicted in March on corruption charges. The development follows allegations of misappropriating LKR 16.6 million in state funds for a trip to the UK in 2023, purportedly for official purposes.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court was informed of the progress on Wednesday, revealing Wickremesinghe's court appearance and bail granted after his arrest in August. The prosecution claims the funds financed his attendance at his wife's university convocation in the UK, challenging Wickremesinghe's assertion of it being an official duty.

The case has also led to the remand of Saman Ekanayake, Wickremesinghe's former secretary. Ekanayake is accused of aiding the ex-president in these charges, with further proceedings continuing on February 11. The indictment expected in March reflects ongoing scrutiny of Wickremesinghe's presidential tenure.