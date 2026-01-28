Simelane Calls for National Framework to Tackle Climate Disaster Risks

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has called for the urgent development of a comprehensive national framework to mitigate the growing impact of climate-induced disasters across South Africa, warning that fragmented planning is leaving vulnerable communities exposed to recurring floods and extreme weather events.

The Minister made the call during an oversight visit to flood-affected areas in the Ehlanzeni District, Mpumalanga, where she assessed ongoing relief efforts following heavy rains that damaged homes and critical infrastructure.

Assessing Emergency Housing Interventions

During the visit, Minister Simelane inspected work undertaken by the Department of Human Settlements’ Emergency Housing Unit, in collaboration with provincial and municipal authorities. She received briefings on the rollout of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) for households affected by devastating floods in wards 14, 17 and 30 in Bushbuckridge, as well as other impacted areas in the province.

She was accompanied by Mpumalanga MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Speed Mashilo, and Bushbuckridge Local Municipality Executive Mayor, Matlanatso Lydia Moroane.

The Department currently provides emergency housing assistance through four key interventions: restoration, relocation, rebuilding and repairs.

Call for Proactive, Nationwide Disaster Planning

Addressing stakeholders at the municipal council chambers, Simelane stressed that disaster mitigation efforts must go beyond reactive relief and be embedded in long-term national planning.

“The framework we are proposing cannot be limited to Mpumalanga. It must be national in scope if we are serious about safeguarding communities and building resilience,” she said.

The Minister expressed concern that emergency housing responses are often delayed due to poor planning and the lack of suitable land for relocating disaster-affected households. She urged municipalities to integrate disaster preparedness with urban growth strategies, climate data and weather projections.

“We need to start planning collaboratively—plan for our growth, decide where development will take place and what happens during disasters. We must be proactive and prepare land accordingly, guided by weather reports and projections,” Simelane said.

She also emphasised the need to prioritise climate-resilient infrastructure and ensure that disaster-affected communities are not excluded from relief and recovery programmes.

Provincial Support and Intergovernmental Cooperation

MEC Speed Mashilo echoed the Minister’s concerns, noting that similar issues were raised during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to Mpumalanga.

“We cannot continue to behave as though disasters come as a surprise, especially when weather forecasters are able to predict rainfall patterns and intensity,” Mashilo said, stressing the importance of integrated planning across all spheres of government.

Both leaders underscored the need for strong collaboration between national, provincial and local governments, as well as communities, to protect vulnerable populations from unsafe living conditions and delays in disaster response caused by unsuitable land.

Funding for Resilient Infrastructure

Simelane and Mashilo agreed to explore the use of additional human settlements grants allocated to Mpumalanga to support the rebuilding of roads, sewer systems and stormwater drainage infrastructure, with the aim of reducing future flood damage.

The Mpumalanga oversight visit follows a similar assessment in Limpopo, where several areas were recently affected by floods caused by prolonged rainfall—highlighting the growing urgency of climate-responsive planning nationwide.