Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Baramati Air Crash
In a tragic incident, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in an air crash near Baramati airfield. The Indian Air Force has quickly deployed a team to provide essential air traffic control and meteorological services to ensure safe operations at the crash site.
A tragic air crash near Baramati airfield in Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a dedicated team to provide pivotal air traffic control and meteorological services to ensure safe operations at the site.
The incident involved a Learjet aircraft cleared for landing after a go-around due to poor visibility. Unfortunately, it burst into flames on the runway's edge following clearance, with no 'read-back' given to air traffic control. The IAF articulated their immediate response as a testament to their national service commitment in times of need.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation noted that the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was on a Mumbai-Baramati flight with five onboard, including two crew members. Baramati, being an uncontrolled airfield, relies on traffic information from instructors or pilots from local flying training organizations.
