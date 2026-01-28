Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Baramati Air Crash

In a tragic incident, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in an air crash near Baramati airfield. The Indian Air Force has quickly deployed a team to provide essential air traffic control and meteorological services to ensure safe operations at the crash site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Baramati Air Crash
air crash
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic air crash near Baramati airfield in Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a dedicated team to provide pivotal air traffic control and meteorological services to ensure safe operations at the site.

The incident involved a Learjet aircraft cleared for landing after a go-around due to poor visibility. Unfortunately, it burst into flames on the runway's edge following clearance, with no 'read-back' given to air traffic control. The IAF articulated their immediate response as a testament to their national service commitment in times of need.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation noted that the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was on a Mumbai-Baramati flight with five onboard, including two crew members. Baramati, being an uncontrolled airfield, relies on traffic information from instructors or pilots from local flying training organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026