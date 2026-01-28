Domestic Worker Arrested for Stealing Rs 1 Crore in Jewellery

A 29-year-old domestic worker has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from the residence of an American couple, authorities disclosed on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Chandan Roul, hailing from West Bengal, and was employed as domestic help by the couple.

The theft reportedly occurred at a villa in Kodihalli, where the couple, originally from Texas, USA, filed a complaint after returning home to find their valuables missing. Their suspicion about the domestic worker who had been with them for six months led police to detain Roul promptly.

During a swift investigation, Roul confessed to the theft, revealing that he had hidden the stolen jewellery at his Sudhamanagar residence. The police seized 176 grams of gold and diamond jewellery, along with Rs 39,000 in cash, restoring the entire set of valuables to the couple.

