Road Rage Fury: A Dangerous Encounter

A road rage incident led to the arrest of Syed Sameer in Banashankari, accused of harassing a car driver. Captured on camera, the viral confrontation involved aggressive driving and verbal abuse, culminating in police intervention and an eventual apology from Sameer.

Updated: 28-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:18 IST
In a dramatic episode of road rage, police have apprehended a 25-year-old man named Syed Sameer for allegedly harassing and abusing a fellow motorist. The incident unfolded in Banashankari on January 26, capturing public attention after going viral on social media platforms.

Sameer, riding a two-wheeler, reportedly jumped a traffic signal near Halasuru Road, almost colliding with a car driven by Praveen M N. Upon being asked to drive carefully, Sameer allegedly responded with hostility, asserting ownership of the road and disregarding any reprimands.

The situation escalated when Sameer continued to tail Praveen's vehicle, leading to a heated exchange near Manipal Centre. Although a case has been filed, Sameer later expressed regret in a public video apology, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

