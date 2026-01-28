Left Menu

Maharashtra in Mourning: Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash Sparks Political Controversy

The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has led to mourning across the state. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde urges against politicizing the tragedy, while TMC calls for a detailed investigation, citing potential foul play. State announces three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:52 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The unexpected demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has plunged the state into deep sorrow. Addressing the press, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticized suggestions of a conspiracy, urging against politicizing the tragedy.

Eknath Shinde highlighted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar also dismissed any foul play claims, emphasizing that a focus on politics during such a time of grief is inappropriate. The crash, which occurred early Wednesday morning, claimed five lives, including key members of Pawar's entourage.

Despite calls for restraint from political speculation, TMC leaders, led by Mamata Banerjee, have demanded a Supreme Court investigation into the incident. While the DGCA continues its probe, the Maharashtra government has declared three days of mourning to honor Pawar's legacy.

