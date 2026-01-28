Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step in India's Defence and Youth Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's military strength and technological prowess. Speaking at the NCC's PM Rally in Delhi, he stressed the evolving nature of warfare, noting the role of cyber warfare and indigenous weapon advancements.

During the operation, over 75,000 National Cadet Corps members supported civil defense efforts. Modi praised their dedication, citing the operation in response to a terrorist attack as a pivotal moment, reinforcing India's security.

Addressing broader themes, Modi linked technology lag to national weakness, urging youth to embrace innovation in defense. He proposed new traditions to honor first-time voters and highlighted efforts in environmental and health initiatives, aligning them with national progress.