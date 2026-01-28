Unveiling Deception: Alleged Love Jihad Case in Gurugram Leads to Arrests

Authorities in Gurugram have apprehended two individuals implicated in a complex case of identity deception and alleged religious conversion. The primary suspect, Arif Khan, reportedly masqueraded as Aarav to marry a Hindu woman, later compelling her to adopt Islam.

The unsettling situation escalated when the woman, who hails from Bihar, became pregnant and faced coercion to terminate her pregnancy. Despite the intense pressure, she welcomed a baby boy and subsequently endured further threats of conversion. The victim ultimately fled to Bihar but returned to Gurugram as her ordeal continued.

The situation culminated in a police complaint, leading to the arrest of Khan and his associate under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Love Jihad Act, 2022. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to unravel the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)