Farming Tools Empower Women, Boost Food Security in North West Village

Women farmers in Kabe Village, outside Mahikeng, are stepping into a new chapter of food security and economic independence following the donation of essential agricultural tools by the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The intervention, aimed at empowering women to take charge of food production, is expected to strengthen household food security, create sustainable livelihoods and restore dignity within the rural community. For women who have long relied on farming but were constrained by limited resources, the support marks a decisive turning point.

“These tools will truly make a huge difference in our lives,” said Keabetswe Methikga, one of the beneficiaries. “We have always loved working the land, but the lack of resources often discouraged us. After today, everything feels different.”

Methikga explained that inadequate equipment had previously made farming inconsistent and exhausting.“Some days we had to borrow tools, and on other days we could not plant at all. Now we can work the land properly, grow enough food for our families and even sell surplus produce to support our children,” she said.

She added that the donated equipment, including protective nets, will also help address crop losses. “Even the birds that used to destroy our crops will no longer be a problem,” she said, expressing renewed hope.

The handover ceremony was led by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha, and attended by Social Development MEC Susanna Basetsana Dantjie, traditional leadership from Kabe, and members of the local community.

Addressing the gathering, MEC Sambatha said equipping women with the means to produce their own food promotes self-reliance, resilience and sustainable farming practices that will benefit future generations.“Beyond food production, these tools open doors for income generation and local economic growth,” he said.

He emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader provincial strategy to place women at the centre of agricultural development.“This intervention is about more than tools—it is about restoring hope, dignity and self-reliance. When we support women in agriculture, we are supporting families, fighting poverty and strengthening food security. These women are not just beneficiaries; they are producers and partners in development,” Sambatha said.

The MEC also highlighted the link between hunger, poverty and social challenges, noting that empowering women farmers strengthens the social fabric of communities. He added that the Department will continue working with the Department of Social Development to ensure sustained support for such projects.

Traditional leadership welcomed the initiative, with Kgosana Keesilwe Mokgosi, speaking on behalf of the Royal House, praising the collaboration between government and the community.“When our women are empowered to produce food, the entire village benefits. We commit to supporting all beneficiaries and ensuring these tools are used for their intended purpose,” Mokgosi said.

The Kabe Village intervention marks another practical step by the North West Provincial Government to position women not only as recipients of assistance, but as drivers of food production, economic participation and community resilience.

Call to Action:

The Department has encouraged women’s groups, cooperatives and community organisations across the province to engage with ongoing rural development and food security programmes, as the initiative is set to be expanded to communities in all four districts of the North West.