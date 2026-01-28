WaSH Warriors from Rural India Honoured as Republic Day Special Guests

In a powerful recognition of community-led development, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, hosted 58 WaSH Warriors from Swachh Sujal Gaon villages across India as Special Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi from 25–27 January 2026.

Nominated by States and Union Territories under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the WaSH Warriors represent rural households, poor and marginalised communities, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) majority villages, and vulnerable tribal groups. Their participation highlighted the critical role of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in achieving sustainable water and sanitation outcomes.

Upon arrival in the National Capital, the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) extended a warm welcome to the Special Guests at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and State Bhawans. The reception set a celebratory tone and underscored the Government’s respect for grassroots champions who have driven water, sanitation and hygiene transformation in rural India.

As part of the three-day programme, the WaSH Warriors visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on 25 January and later interacted with senior officials of DDWS at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex. The interaction was led by Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, who said that the Department looks to WaSH Warriors as ambassadors to deepen community awareness and participation in water and sanitation initiatives.

On 26 January 2026, the Special Guests attended the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, witnessing the national celebrations firsthand. Their presence symbolised the centrality of community engagement in India’s development journey.

A key highlight of the visit was the ‘Samvad Samaroh’ held on 27 January 2026 at the Palika Services Officer’s Institute (PSOI), New Delhi, where the Ministry of Jal Shakti formally honoured the WaSH Warriors. The event was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri C. R. Patil, along with Ministers of State Shri V. Somanna and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and senior Ministry officials.

Congratulating the WaSH Warriors, Shri C. R. Patil encouraged them to continue adopting innovative practices in water conservation, water management and sanitation, emphasising that Swachhata is a way of life and a shared responsibility. He highlighted the transformative impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting that it has benefited over 9.5 crore women by reducing the burden of fetching water and saving an estimated 4.5 crore hours of women’s time, while also enhancing safety and quality of life.

During the Samvad Samaroh, WaSH Warriors shared inspiring stories from their communities. Shri Motilal from Bijrakchhar village, Chhattisgarh; Ms Nijuma Devi from Kendukuchi village, Assam; and Mrs Lentsothsi from Tutheyo village, Nagaland, spoke about how household tap water connections have eased water scarcity, reduced health risks, saved time for women and improved overall well-being. Shri Amrutbhai Parmar from Timbachudi village, Gujarat, highlighted community-led innovations such as model wells that ensure uninterrupted rural water supply and have earned his village national recognition.

The event also saw the release of the Jal Jeevan Mission booklet “Peyjal: Jan Shakti Ki Abhivyakti – Volume II”, documenting the journeys of WaSH Warriors and showcasing grassroots leadership in building safe and sustainable drinking water systems.

Following the Samvad Samaroh, some of the Special Guests visited the National War Memorial and India Gate, adding to the significance of their Republic Day experience.

The WaSH Warriors honoured during the celebrations hail from Swachh Sujal Gaon villages that are Har Ghar Jal certified under JJM and ODF Plus Model verified under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). Their invitation as Republic Day Special Guests reflects the Government of India’s recognition of rural communities as key partners in national development.

Their participation reaffirms that community engagement remains the backbone of India’s progress, particularly in advancing sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene for all.