Mystery Surrounds Fatal Shooting of Gurdaspur Chemist
A 45-year-old man, Ranbir Singh Bedi, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The chemist shop owner was attacked outside his shop. Police are examining CCTV footage to trace the attackers, and a case has been registered to investigate the incident further.
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man named Ranbir Singh Bedi was tragically shot dead on Wednesday in Punjab's Gurdaspur district by unidentified assailants, according to the police.
Bedi owned a chemist shop in Dera Baba Nanak and was attacked outside the premises by two unknown individuals. After being shot, he was quickly transported to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, official sources stated.
The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the assailants. Senior Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh Gill confirmed that no recent threats had been reported against Bedi. They recovered four bullet cartridges from the scene, and a case has been filed as investigations to identify and apprehend the attackers continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Gurdaspur
- Ranbir Singh Bedi
- Chemist
- Shooting
- Assailants
- Police
- CCTV
- Investigation
- Crime
ALSO READ
Controversial Shooting of ICU Nurse Alex Pretti Sparks National Outcry
Minneapolis Fatal Shooting Sparks National Outcry
Swiss Politician Convicted for Shooting Madonna Poster
Chennai Murder Mystery: Bihar Youth Found in Gunny Bag as Police Unravel Gruesome Crime
Major Drug Bust: Police Nab 10 in Inter-State Trafficking Operation