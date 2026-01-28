Mystery Surrounds Fatal Shooting of Gurdaspur Chemist

A 45-year-old man named Ranbir Singh Bedi was tragically shot dead on Wednesday in Punjab's Gurdaspur district by unidentified assailants, according to the police.

Bedi owned a chemist shop in Dera Baba Nanak and was attacked outside the premises by two unknown individuals. After being shot, he was quickly transported to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, official sources stated.

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the assailants. Senior Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh Gill confirmed that no recent threats had been reported against Bedi. They recovered four bullet cartridges from the scene, and a case has been filed as investigations to identify and apprehend the attackers continue.

