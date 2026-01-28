Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Fatal Shooting of Gurdaspur Chemist

A 45-year-old man, Ranbir Singh Bedi, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The chemist shop owner was attacked outside his shop. Police are examining CCTV footage to trace the attackers, and a case has been registered to investigate the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:23 IST
Mystery Surrounds Fatal Shooting of Gurdaspur Chemist
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man named Ranbir Singh Bedi was tragically shot dead on Wednesday in Punjab's Gurdaspur district by unidentified assailants, according to the police.

Bedi owned a chemist shop in Dera Baba Nanak and was attacked outside the premises by two unknown individuals. After being shot, he was quickly transported to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, official sources stated.

The police are actively reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the assailants. Senior Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh Gill confirmed that no recent threats had been reported against Bedi. They recovered four bullet cartridges from the scene, and a case has been filed as investigations to identify and apprehend the attackers continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026