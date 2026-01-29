Fear in Meghalaya: Alleged ISIS Threat Raises Alarm in Garo Hills
A threatening poster, allegedly by ISIS, has been found in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, instructing the Garo community to vacate their land by 2027. Authorities are investigating its origins as it poses a threat to communal harmony. Recent violence, including the lynching of an environmental activist, has escalated tensions.
Authorities in Meghalaya are on high alert following the discovery of a threatening poster allegedly issued by ISIS in the West Garo Hills district. The notice demands the Garo community vacate their land by 2027.
The poster, written in English and featuring the name Aminur Islam, has sparked a police investigation to determine its authenticity and those responsible for its distribution. This development follows the recent lynching of an environmental activist in the area.
State officials and law enforcement are treating the matter seriously, emphasizing the threat it poses to communal harmony. Security has been increased in sensitive regions, and authorities are urging residents to remain calm and maintain peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)