Fear in Meghalaya: Alleged ISIS Threat Raises Alarm in Garo Hills

Authorities in Meghalaya are on high alert following the discovery of a threatening poster allegedly issued by ISIS in the West Garo Hills district. The notice demands the Garo community vacate their land by 2027.

The poster, written in English and featuring the name Aminur Islam, has sparked a police investigation to determine its authenticity and those responsible for its distribution. This development follows the recent lynching of an environmental activist in the area.

State officials and law enforcement are treating the matter seriously, emphasizing the threat it poses to communal harmony. Security has been increased in sensitive regions, and authorities are urging residents to remain calm and maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)