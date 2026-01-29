Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak in Ayodhya: Inmates Escape High-Security Barrack

Two prisoners escaped from Ayodhya district jail by removing bricks near an iron grille. Authorities suspended senior officials and initiated departmental actions. This breach was discovered during a routine check. Both escapees were identified, and an investigation is underway to address the security lapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:09 IST
Daring Jailbreak in Ayodhya: Inmates Escape High-Security Barrack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, two undertrial prisoners managed to escape from the high-security confines of Ayodhya district jail. This daring jailbreak occurred after they allegedly removed bricks near an iron grille of their cell.

Jail authorities swiftly responded by suspending three senior officers and initiating departmental actions against others. The escape was discovered during a routine headcount early on Thursday morning, revealing the absence of two inmates from Cell No. 04.

Identified as Sher Ali and Golu Agrahari from Sultanpur and Amethi districts respectively, the prisoners had managed to exploit a breach in jail security. An ongoing investigation aims to address this serious lapse, with significant changes expected in jail management protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026