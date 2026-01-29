Daring Jailbreak in Ayodhya: Inmates Escape High-Security Barrack

In a startling incident, two undertrial prisoners managed to escape from the high-security confines of Ayodhya district jail. This daring jailbreak occurred after they allegedly removed bricks near an iron grille of their cell.

Jail authorities swiftly responded by suspending three senior officers and initiating departmental actions against others. The escape was discovered during a routine headcount early on Thursday morning, revealing the absence of two inmates from Cell No. 04.

Identified as Sher Ali and Golu Agrahari from Sultanpur and Amethi districts respectively, the prisoners had managed to exploit a breach in jail security. An ongoing investigation aims to address this serious lapse, with significant changes expected in jail management protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)