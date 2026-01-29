Left Menu

Norway Signs $2 Billion Deal for South Korean Artillery

The Norwegian government has signed a $2 billion deal with South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to acquire long-range artillery systems. This move is part of a broader European effort to increase defense spending amid heightened tensions with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:35 IST
Norway Signs $2 Billion Deal for South Korean Artillery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Norwegian government has finalized a $2 billion contract with South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace to purchase long-range artillery systems. This acquisition aims to bolster Norway's defensive capabilities against Russia, reflecting a wider European surge in defense investments.

The deal includes delivery of launch units and training materials scheduled for 2028 and 2029, with missile deliveries anticipated in 2030 and 2031, according to Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik. Norway attributes the need for advanced artillery to lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.

This agreement also highlights the competitive nature of defense contracts, as Hanwha's artillery system outperformed U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin's HIMARS in winning the Norwegian army's preference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026