Norway Signs $2 Billion Deal for South Korean Artillery

The Norwegian government has finalized a $2 billion contract with South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace to purchase long-range artillery systems. This acquisition aims to bolster Norway's defensive capabilities against Russia, reflecting a wider European surge in defense investments.

The deal includes delivery of launch units and training materials scheduled for 2028 and 2029, with missile deliveries anticipated in 2030 and 2031, according to Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik. Norway attributes the need for advanced artillery to lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine.

This agreement also highlights the competitive nature of defense contracts, as Hanwha's artillery system outperformed U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin's HIMARS in winning the Norwegian army's preference.

(With inputs from agencies.)