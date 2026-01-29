Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, held back its decision on pleas challenging Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a petition spearheaded by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, concluded hearings featuring prominent legal voices such as Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan. Representing the poll panel were senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh.

Court discussions have delved into whether voter identifiers like Aadhaar card or voter ID suffice as citizenship proof, with the Election Commission standing firm on the need for the SIR exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)