Left Menu

BJP president Nitin Nabin in Goa, holds meeting with senior leaders

Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa in the morning and was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik and other office-bearers.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:23 IST
BJP president Nitin Nabin in Goa, holds meeting with senior leaders
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday presided over a meeting of senior leaders of the party in Goa on his maiden visit to the coastal state after assuming charge of the top post. Nabin, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa in the morning and was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik and other office-bearers. He later arrived at the BJP headquarters in Panaji. In his brief address to workers, Nabin thanked everyone for the welcome and attended the core committee meeting, during which he addressed party leaders for more than 30 minutes. The core committee of the party includes CM Sawant, Naik, ministers, and select office-bearers. Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said Nabin is also scheduled to address party meetings in South Goa. The assembly elections in the BJP-governed Goa are due early next year. In the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet the BJP's NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partners, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs who are supporting the Sawant-led government in the state. ''Nabin's visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJP's booth-level organisation in Goa,'' the party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, had said on Thursday. Nabin took over as the saffron party's 12th national president on January 20, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country's politics and further expand its influence in uncharted territories, with a generational shift in the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026