Mystery Unfolds: Missing Man Found Dead in Drain

The body of a 24-year-old man, missing for four days, was discovered in a local drain on Thursday, according to authorities in Modinagar. Identified as Rinku from Rori village, the deceased was reported missing by his father after he failed to return home.

Following an intensive search by locals and family members, Rinku's body was found in an aqueduct. With the discovery, law enforcement was promptly informed, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, revealed Assistant Commissioner of Police Amit Saxena.

The initial inquiry indicates Rinku had issues with substance abuse, leading to speculation that he may have fallen unintentionally. However, detectives are exploring other possibilities, including allegations from the family of potential foul play.

