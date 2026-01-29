Kerala's Sabarimala Gold Mystery: New Prosecutor Takes Charge
NK Unnikrishnan has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for the Sabarimala gold loss cases. He'll lead the prosecution team investigating the disappearance of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and sanctum doorframes. Unnikrishnan previously secured conviction in high-profile cases.
In a significant move, the Kerala government has appointed NK Unnikrishnan as the Special Public Prosecutor to lead the prosecution in the high-profile Sabarimala gold loss cases. This was confirmed through a government order on Wednesday, according to officials on Thursday.
Unnikrishnan, a seasoned prosecutor from Thrissur, will take charge of legal proceedings and advise during the investigation led by the Special Investigation Team. His prior success in securing a conviction and death penalty in the notorious Jisha murder case highlights his capability in handling complex legal challenges.
Meanwhile, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted bail to S Sreekumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer, amid ongoing investigations. Despite opposition from the prosecution, the court found insufficient evidence of Sreekumar's involvement in the alleged conspiracy.
