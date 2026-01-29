Kerala's Sabarimala Gold Mystery: New Prosecutor Takes Charge

In a significant move, the Kerala government has appointed NK Unnikrishnan as the Special Public Prosecutor to lead the prosecution in the high-profile Sabarimala gold loss cases. This was confirmed through a government order on Wednesday, according to officials on Thursday.

Unnikrishnan, a seasoned prosecutor from Thrissur, will take charge of legal proceedings and advise during the investigation led by the Special Investigation Team. His prior success in securing a conviction and death penalty in the notorious Jisha murder case highlights his capability in handling complex legal challenges.

Meanwhile, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted bail to S Sreekumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer, amid ongoing investigations. Despite opposition from the prosecution, the court found insufficient evidence of Sreekumar's involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

