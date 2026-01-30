NZDF Liaison Deployment to Israel Extended as Gaza Situation Evolves

The Government has extended the deployment of a New Zealand Defence Force liaison officer to Israel by a further three months, as the situation in and around Gaza continues to develop, Defence Minister Judith Collins says.

Ms Collins said the extension reflects the ongoing complexity of the operating environment as implementation of the peace plan progresses, and the need for New Zealand to maintain a clear, informed understanding of developments on the ground.

She said the NZDF liaison officer plays a critical role in providing first-hand insight into a rapidly changing and highly complex situation, helping to inform New Zealand’s assessment of regional stability and humanitarian conditions.

The deployment is focused on strengthening situational awareness rather than operational involvement. The liaison officer remains embedded within the United States-led Civil Military Coordination Centre, where they engage with international partners and contribute to information-sharing and coordination efforts.

Ms Collins said extending the deployment will ensure New Zealand continues to receive timely and accurate information to support any future decisions about potential contributions, should circumstances require them.

The extension will run until 3 May 2026, with the Government continuing to monitor developments closely as diplomatic, humanitarian and security efforts in the region evolve.