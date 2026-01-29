Kashmiri Shawl Seller Assault Sparks Calls for Action in Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, communicated with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, about the alleged assault on a Kashmiri shawl seller in Dehradun district. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries after reportedly being attacked while selling shawls.

Abdullah insisted on strict measures against the perpetrators, emphasizing that such incidents undermine the integral unity of India, as Kashmiri individuals live in fear in other Indian states. Dhami assured strict action, including registering an FIR.

Further voices, including CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami and the J&K Students Association, condemned the assault, demanding accountability and protection for vulnerable communities. The incident raises concerns about repeated violence against Kashmiri traders and students in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)