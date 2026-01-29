Kashmiri Shawl Seller Assault Sparks Calls for Action in Uttarakhand
A Kashmiri shawl seller was allegedly assaulted in Uttarakhand, prompting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to urge action from his Uttarakhand counterpart. The incident has sparked calls for justice and safety assurances for Kashmiris across India, highlighting a troubling pattern of violence against traders and students from the region.
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, communicated with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, about the alleged assault on a Kashmiri shawl seller in Dehradun district. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries after reportedly being attacked while selling shawls.
Abdullah insisted on strict measures against the perpetrators, emphasizing that such incidents undermine the integral unity of India, as Kashmiri individuals live in fear in other Indian states. Dhami assured strict action, including registering an FIR.
Further voices, including CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami and the J&K Students Association, condemned the assault, demanding accountability and protection for vulnerable communities. The incident raises concerns about repeated violence against Kashmiri traders and students in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
