Ceasefire Strains: Violence Erupts Amid Gaza Peace Plan

Israeli fire killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza amid efforts to implement the second phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan. Despite the ceasefire, both sides report casualties, while Hamas rejects disarmament. The international community faces challenges in ensuring peace and deploying a peacekeeping force.

Updated: 29-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:06 IST
Ceasefire Strains: Violence Erupts Amid Gaza Peace Plan
Amidst delicate negotiations, Israeli fire resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, according to health officials. This incident occurred as efforts continue to advance the second phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at stabilizing the region.

The incident took place in eastern Khan Younis, highlighting the ongoing tensions despite the ceasefire. While medics report casualties, the Israeli military stated they were not aware of any injuries caused by their forces. The Gaza health ministry reports that since the ceasefire began in October, Israeli actions have resulted in at least 490 Palestinian casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel disclosed that four of its soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants. As blame continues to be exchanged, the focus now shifts to the contentious issue of Hamas disarmament and the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force, crucial aspects of the peace plan which involve mediators Egypt and Qatar.

