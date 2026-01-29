Ceasefire Strains: Violence Erupts Amid Gaza Peace Plan

Amidst delicate negotiations, Israeli fire resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, according to health officials. This incident occurred as efforts continue to advance the second phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at stabilizing the region.

The incident took place in eastern Khan Younis, highlighting the ongoing tensions despite the ceasefire. While medics report casualties, the Israeli military stated they were not aware of any injuries caused by their forces. The Gaza health ministry reports that since the ceasefire began in October, Israeli actions have resulted in at least 490 Palestinian casualties.

Meanwhile, Israel disclosed that four of its soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants. As blame continues to be exchanged, the focus now shifts to the contentious issue of Hamas disarmament and the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force, crucial aspects of the peace plan which involve mediators Egypt and Qatar.

