Five Minors Apprehended in Delhi Metro Station Stabbing Case

Five minors have been apprehended by police in connection with the stabbing of a 27-year-old man at Delhi's Shastri Nagar Metro Station. The incident occurred on January 26 near the CISF frisking and checking point. The victim was hospitalized for serious injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:05 IST
In a shocking turn of events, five minors were taken into custody related to the stabbing incident at Shastri Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. The episode unfolded on January 26 before the CISF frisking area, leaving a 27-year-old man critically injured.

Authorities have confirmed that a complaint was registered, leading to a swift police response. The victim initially received medical treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, before being transferred to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for more advanced care.

Following a strategic operation, all involved minors were apprehended and are being processed in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation employs forensic analysis and digital tools as police continue to probe the violent altercation.

