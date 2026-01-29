Five Minors Apprehended in Delhi Metro Station Stabbing Case

In a shocking turn of events, five minors were taken into custody related to the stabbing incident at Shastri Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. The episode unfolded on January 26 before the CISF frisking area, leaving a 27-year-old man critically injured.

Authorities have confirmed that a complaint was registered, leading to a swift police response. The victim initially received medical treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, before being transferred to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for more advanced care.

Following a strategic operation, all involved minors were apprehended and are being processed in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation employs forensic analysis and digital tools as police continue to probe the violent altercation.