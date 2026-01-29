Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in 2020 Riots Case Despite SC's Earlier Rulings

In contrast to the Supreme Court's recent granting of bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, a Delhi court has denied bail to Athar Khan, Salim Malik, and ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. Charged under the UAPA, the court upheld earlier rulings affirming prima facie evidence against them.

Updated: 29-01-2026 19:11 IST
A Delhi court has denied bail to Athar Khan, Salim Malik, and ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the 2020 riots, despite the Supreme Court recently granting bail to five others involved in the same case earlier this month.

Judge Sameer Bajpai emphasized returning to earlier decisions indicating a prima facie case against the trio, charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The accusations claim involvement in orchestrating violence during the 2020 riots.

The decision follows contentions by Athar, Malik, and Hussain, arguing for equal treatment after the Supreme Court's decision. The three have been accused of having links to prohibited activities, with allegations reinforcing the court's steadfast stance against granting bail.

